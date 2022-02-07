Uttarakhand Elections 2022: From Rs 1000 to every woman to Ayodhya darshan- Kejriwal's promises

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that his party, if voted to power in Uttarakhand will grant women above 18 years of age Rs 1000 each per month for their needs.

Addressing a press conference in Haridwar today, the Delhi Chief Minister said that the amount will be directly transferred to women's bank accounts.

Kejriwal's election promises also include making Uttarakhand an international spiritual capital for Hindus and enhance its tourism extensively, he said, "We will make Uttarakhand an international spiritual capital for Hindus. This will enhance the tourism extensively, we hope that it will provide employment to thousands of youth here."

Further endorsing his pilgrimage scheme in the election bound state, the AAP Chief said if voted to power, his government will facilitate the people of Uttarakhand to visit pilgrimage centers like Ayodhya and Ajmer Sharif.

"Darshan of Ayodhya ji will be facilitated for people of Uttarakhand. Muslims will be facilitated to have darshan of Ajmer Sharif. We have Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana in Delhi under which 40,000 people have visited various pilgrimages," Kejriwal said.

A total of 70 Assembly constituencies in Uttarakhand are going to the polls on February 14 in 1 phase to elect the MLAs for the next Uttarakhand state Assembly. The counting of votes will be held on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

This time, the Uttarakhand Assembly polls are likely to witness a three-cornered fight among the ruling BJP, the Congress led by Harish Rawat, and Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party.

The ruling BJP is fighting the Uttarakhand elections under the leadership of Pushkar Singh Dhami. The AAP has projected retired Colonel Ajay Kothiyal as its CM face.

The 2017 State Assembly polls were held in a single phase, wherein the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 57 of the state’s 70 assembly constituencies.

With ANI Inputs

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 12:45 PM IST