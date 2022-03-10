Uttarakhand Election 2022: Pushkar Singh Dhami loses his Khatima constituency

Present Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, who stood for the Assembly election 2022 from the Khatima constituency, lost his seat.

The counting of votes for the recently held elections for the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly commenced at 8 am on Thursday. The five poll bound states expect their results to be declared later in the day.

It appears that Bharatiya Janata Party BJP has not decided to go off, with constant lead along crossing the majority mark. However, despite being from the party that seems to win in the state of Uttarakhand, Dhami has failed to impress citizens and eventually lost in his fielded constituency.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 03:26 PM IST