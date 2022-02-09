Uttarakhand Election 2022: BJP promises additional Rs 6K to poor farmers under PM-KISAN scheme if it comes to power

The BJP on Wednesday promised to pay Rs 6,000 per year to poor farmers in addition to the amount they get under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, if they are voted back to power in Uttarakhand.

Releasing the BJP's manifesto ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly polls, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari also promised Rs 2,000 per month to women heads of Below Poverty Level (BPL) families, and an additional Rs 1,000 to them to take care of their small children.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is provided to the eligible farmer families, payable in three equal installments of Rs 2,000.

Named "Vision Document, 2022", the party's poll manifesto also puts renewed emphasis on infrastructure development, tourism, stopping migration, employment generation, empowerment of women, farmers, horticulture and dairy development.

The vision document includes payment of an additional Rs 6,000 to farmers per annum over and above the Rs 6,000 they get at present under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, and Rs 2,000 per month to women heads of BPL families as well as an additional Rs 1,000 to them to take care of their small children.

The document also promises setting up an empowered committee to look into demographic changes taking place in the hill districts, a separate fund of Rs 500 crore for women self-help groups and also separate funds of Rs 500 crore each for horticulture and dairy development.

The vision document also promises to provide all facilities to people living in border villages under the "Him Prahari" yojana, and creation of a credit guarantee fund trust for ex-servicemen.

"There are three important pillars of the manifesto - ethics, economy, ecology and environment," Gadkari said after releasing it.

"It is a vision of Uttarakhand's future," the Union minister said.

Introducing the salient features of the vision document, manifesto committee coordinator Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said it is modelled on suggestions received directly from people in 70 constituencies of the state, and is reflective of their aspirations.

"Not a single section of the society has been left out of the vision document which has been tailored according to the visions of Atal Baihari Vajpayee who created it and Prime Minister Narendra Modi who wants it to develop as a leading state in the country when it celebrates 25 years of its existence," he said.

State BJP president Madan Kaushilk said unlike the manifestos of other political parties, it has not been prepared in a closed room.

"It is based on the suggestions of common people and our discussions held with a cross section society throughout the state. Hence, it truly represents their aspirations," he said.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 06:36 PM IST