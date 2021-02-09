Uttarakhand disaster: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar contributes Rs 11 crore to CMRF, assures complete support

A glacier broke off at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, leading to a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river and causing large-scale devastation in the upper reaches of the ecologically fragile Himalayas.

On Monday, India's swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant said he will donate his match fee towards rescue operations in Uttarakhand, and also encouraged others to come forward and contribute.

"Deeply pained by the loss of life in Uttarakhand. Would like to donate my match fee for the rescue efforts and would urge more people to help out," Pant wrote on his Twitter handle.