Uttarakhand disaster: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar contributes Rs 11 crore to CMRF, assures complete support

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday donated Rs 11 crore to the Uttarakhand state disaster response fund. He also assured complete support to the calamity-hit state.
Taking to Twitter, Khattar wrote: "The disaster caused by the glacier burst in devbhoomi Uttarakhand has affected many precious lives. To deal with situations arising out of this natural disaster, an amount of Rs 11 crore will be given from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Apart from this, all possible help will be provided by Haryana."
A glacier broke off at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, leading to a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river and causing large-scale devastation in the upper reaches of the ecologically fragile Himalayas.
On Monday, India's swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant said he will donate his match fee towards rescue operations in Uttarakhand, and also encouraged others to come forward and contribute.
"Deeply pained by the loss of life in Uttarakhand. Would like to donate my match fee for the rescue efforts and would urge more people to help out," Pant wrote on his Twitter handle.
Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday said the death toll in the glacier burst incident has mounted to 28.
"About 35 people are stuck inside the tunnel, we are trying to drill and make way via rope to reach them. We have recovered two more corpses; the total death count has reached 28," Rawat was quoted as saying by ANI.
The CM said the rescue team has managed to reach the Malari valley area in the Dhauli Ganga valley with the help of a rope to deliver ration packages.
"The rescue team has managed to reach the Malari Valley area with the help of a rope, and now, necessary packages, ration can be sent easily. Earlier, only a limited stock could be supplied via helicopter, but there will not be any problem now," he said.
