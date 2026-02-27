Uttarakhand Crime News: Two Medical Students Arrested For Chain, Mobile Snatching In Jauljibi | Representative Image

Two students of Sushila Tiwari Government Medical College have been arrested for allegedly snatching a gold chain and a mobile phone from a woman in the Jauljibi area of Uttarakhand, police said on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Sunny Singh (25), a resident of Delhi, and Himani Bora (23), a resident of Toli village.

Incident Near Farmlands

According to Pithoragarh Superintendent of Police Akshay Prahlad Konde, Bora, a radiology student, had brought Singh to her native village. On Wednesday morning, the duo allegedly stopped Mamta Devi while she was on her way to work in the fields and forcibly snatched her chain and mobile phone.

Arrest Near Gori River Bridge

Following the incident, the victim lodged a complaint at the Jauljibi police station. Acting swiftly, police traced and apprehended the two near the Gori River bridge as they were attempting to flee.

The accused were taken into custody and later remanded to judicial custody, the officer said.