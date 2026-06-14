Uttarakhand Crime: BJP Functionary Beaten To Death In Dehradun Village Clash Over Irrigation Dispute; 3 Family Members Critical

BJP Functionary Beaten To Death In Uttarakhand Village Clash Over Irrigation Dispute; 3 Family Members Critical | File Pic (Representative Image)

A 44-year-old local BJP functionary was allegedly beaten to death and three members of his family were critically injured in a clash in Bairagiwala village, police said on Sunday.

Irrigation Dispute Turns Violent

The deceased, Vinod, was allegedly killed on Saturday in a dispute over irrigation.

According to police, between 6 p.m. and 6.30 p.m., Vinod got into an altercation over watering an adjacent field belonging to Imtiaz of the same village.

Armed Mob Attacks Family

After the row, a group of more than 40 people, armed with lathis, wooden planks, hammers and shovels, allegedly stormed Vinod's house and launched an assault on the family.

Vinod died on the spot after being struck on the head with a hammer, police said.

His brothers, Ashok and Rajesh, and his sister-in-law Sushma sustained severe injuries in the attack and were rushed to a hospital.

Illegal Structures Razed After Killing

In the wake of the killing, authorities razed "illegal" structures belonging to the accused amid cries of "Jai Shri Ram" by members of the crowd gathered at the spot.

Right-wing groups also allegedly pelted houses of the accused with stones and vandalised their property.

BJP MLA Condemns Attack

Munna Singh Chauhan condemned the attack, saying Vinod was a dedicated functionary of the BJP.

Those responsible for the killing would not be spared, he said while speaking to the media.

Chauhan also appealed to residents to maintain peace and trust the police to conduct an impartial investigation.

Murder Case Registered

Based on a complaint filed by Ashok, police registered a case against 12 named suspects and 30 to 35 unidentified persons on charges including murder and rioting.

The FIR names Razzak, Imtiaz, Aman, Yunus, Shahbaz, Sharafat Ali, Masoom, Adil, Shamoon, Salman, Javed and Intezar.

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"We have registered a case in connection with the alleged killing and strict action will be taken against those involved. Police force has been deployed in the area to maintain law and order," said Pramendra Singh Dobal.

Heavy Security Deployed

Police and Provincial Armed Constabulary personnel were deployed in the village following the incident to prevent any further escalation and maintain law and order.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)