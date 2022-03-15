Uttarakhand Congress President Ganesh Godiyal resigns from post after Sonia Gandhi's directive

Uttarakhand Congress President Ganesh Godiyal on Tuesday resigned from the post. In a letter, Godiyal said he is taking moral responsibility for the party's defeat in the recently-held Uttarakhand Assembly elections and has submitted my resignation today. Godiyal was also appointed as the state unit chief in July last year.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

This came after Congress president Sonia Gandhi asked its state unit chiefs in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur to put in their papers.

"Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi has asked the PCC Presidents of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur to put in their resignations in order to facilitate reorganisation of PCCs," chief spokesperson of the party Randeep Surjewala said on Twitter.

The development comes two days after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) discussed threadbare the reasons for the party's debacle in these Assembly polls. The Congress failed to win in any of the states and lost Punjab to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Meanwhile, sources told news agency PTI that the Congress chief will reconstitute the state units.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 08:48 PM IST