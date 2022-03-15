Sonia Gandhi asks PCC Presidents of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa & Manipur to resign

Congress President Sonia Gandhi has asked the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) Presidents of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur to put in their resignations in order to facilitate reorganisation, Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said on Tuesday.

This comes after the Congress failed to oust the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from power in Goa, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand and could not retain power in Punjab which was swept by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

On Sunday, a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) was held to discuss the party's crushing defeat in the recently-held Assembly elections.

After almost five hours of deliberations, the CWC urged Sonia Gandhi to continue to lead and initiate changes required to strengthen the party.

The CWC also rejected Gandhi's offer to make any and every sacrifice for the party, which was construed by some as an offer of Gandhi family to step aside, and reposed faith in her leadership.

The Congress put out a video of all its former leaders from Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, on its Twitter handle. "We will fight on. We will overcome. We will continue to raise your voice," the party said.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 07:04 PM IST