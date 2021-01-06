Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat apologises after BJP leader's ‘budhiya’ remarks against Congress’ Indira Hridayesh

Hours after Uttarakhand BJP chief Bansidhar Bhagat courted controversy with her remarks against Leader of Opposition Indira Hridayesh, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has intervened. In a tweeted message to the Congress leader, the CM said that he was "personally apologising" to Hridayesh.

For those who have not followed the debacle, Uttarakhand BJP chief Bansidhar Bhagat had on Tuesday called the senior Congress leader "budhiya". Reacting to her recent claim that several BJP MLAs were in touch with the Opposition, Bhagat chose to respond in a rather startling manner while addressing an event. "Arre budhiya, tujhse kyun sampark karenge?" he asked. His remark loosely translates to mean: "Why will they contact you, old lady?"