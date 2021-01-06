'Arre budhiya...': Uttarakhand BJP chief courts controversy with remarks against LoP Indira Hridayesh

Indira Hridayesh for her part is not ignoring the slight. In remarks quoted by news agency ANI she said that she had heard Bhagat's "hurtful" remarks.

"As the president of the BJP's state unit, he is a representative of the party itself. I am deeply hurt and want the matter to be taken cognisance of, and an apology issued," she said.

Last week the Leader of Opposition had reportedly said that there were BJP MLAs willing to change sides, refusing to divulge names at the time. The issue, she had said, would be discussed with the party's national leadership before a decision was taken. The claim has also been echoed by former Chief Minister Harish Rawat.

Following the controversial remark, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had taken to Twitter issuing a public apology to Hridayesh. Stating that he was "saddened" by the incident he had also assured that he would talk to her personally and issue a fresh apology.