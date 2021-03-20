Uttarakhand CM 'ripped jeans' remark: Akhilesh Yadav fears BJP may ban noodles, pizzas, burgers in India

Lucknow: Taking a dig at the Uttarakhand Chief Minister Teerath Singh Rawat’s controversial remarks on ripped jeans, the Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav feared that days are not far off when the BJP may even ban noodles, burgers and pizzas in the country.

“They are living in old age. They have no idea about fashion and its ever changing face. They can’t understand what today’s youth wants to wear and eat," quipped the ex-Chief Minister.

"After ripped jeans, the BJP may even ban noodles, burgers and pizzas in the country,” commented Yadav. He said that they may say that noodles are Chinese and it should be banned.

He charged the BJP that it does not want Indian youth to grow and compete with the US and rest of the world.