Uttarakhand: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Highlights Education Reforms & Youth Initiatives At Roorkee Event | X -ukcmo

Uttarakhand, July 27: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday honoured meritorious students who excelled in the High School and Intermediate Board examinations at the Pratibha Samman Samaroh organised in Roorkee by Vidya Bharati Akhil Bharatiya Shikshan Sansthan Uttarakhand.

Students Honoured For Excellence

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said it was a matter of great privilege for him to felicitate talented students for the third consecutive year. He said the outstanding achievements of the students demonstrated that dedication, discipline, and strong values can help achieve any goal.

Congratulating the awardees, Dhami said the recognition would further boost their confidence and inspire them to excel in future examinations as well as in every sphere of life. He added that Vidya Bharati has laid a strong foundation for education rooted in Sanatan culture, patriotism, and Indian values across the country.

Vidya Bharati Education Network

The Chief Minister said the Saraswati Shishu Mandir movement, which began in Gorakhpur in 1952, has grown into a vast educational network. He noted that Vidya Bharati currently provides education and value-based learning to nearly 4.5 million students across India, while around 1.25 lakh students are studying in its 562 schools in Uttarakhand. He also praised the dedication and contribution of the organisation's teachers, volunteers, and workers.

Highlighting the state's education initiatives, Dhami said Uttarakhand became the first state in the country to implement the National Education Policy (NEP), making the education system more modern, practical, and employment-oriented.

विद्या भारती अखिल भारतीय शिक्षण संस्थान, उत्तराखण्ड द्वारा रुड़की में आयोजित प्रतिभा सम्मान समारोह में मुख्यमंत्री श्री पुष्कर सिंह धामी ने हाईस्कूल एवं इंटरमीडिएट की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं में उत्कृष्ट प्रदर्शन करने वाले मेधावी विद्यार्थियों को सम्मानित किया।



इस अवसर पर मुख्यमंत्री… pic.twitter.com/gBbMsJ4U8G — CM Office Uttarakhand (@ukcmo) July 27, 2026

Education Initiatives Highlighted

He said the government has introduced smart classrooms, free textbooks, is distributing shoes and school bags, and there is the Chief Minister Meritorious Student Incentive Scheme.

He said there are also Bharat Darshan programmes, model colleges, IT laboratories, and hostel facilities in government schools. He added that the 'Kaushalam' programme is also being implemented to promote skill development, India's knowledge traditions, and entrepreneurship.

The Chief Minister further said the state government has enacted the country's strictest anti-copying law to safeguard the future of young people, and that it has yielded positive results. He said that over the past five years, more than 34,000 youths have secured government jobs through a completely transparent recruitment process.

Focus On Youth Development

He also said that candidates who qualify in the written examinations for competitive exams such as the UPSC, NDA, and CDS are provided financial assistance of Rs 50,000 for further preparation.

Calling upon students to contribute to nation-building, Dhami said they represent both the present and the future of India. He expressed confidence that their knowledge, values, patriotism, and leadership would play a vital role in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) and restoring India to the status of a global leader.

During the programme, the Chief Minister also inaugurated the Anand Swaroop Arya Saraswati Vidya Mandir Shishu Vatika.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)