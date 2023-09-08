 Uttarakhand: BJP's Victory in Bageshwar By-Election Elevates CM Pushkar Singh Dhami's Stature
Uttarakhand: BJP's Victory in Bageshwar By-Election Elevates CM Pushkar Singh Dhami's Stature

The assembly seat became vacant following the death of Chandan Ram Das, a member of Dhami's Cabinet.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 08, 2023, 10:48 PM IST
Uttarakhand: BJP's Victory in Bageshwar By-Election Elevates CM Pushkar Singh Dhami's Stature | PTI

Dehradun: The recent victory of BJP candidate Parvati Das in the Bageshwar assembly by-election has significantly bolstered the stature of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Remarkably, Chief Minister Dhami managed to alter the course of the election in just two days of campaigning.

The assembly seat became vacant following the unfortunate passing of Chandan Ram Das, a member of Dhami's Cabinet. The BJP nominated his wife, Parvati Das, as its candidate for the by-election. In an attempt to wrest the seat from the BJP and challenge the Chief Minister's position, the Congress deployed heavyweight leaders for an eight-day campaign in Bageshwar. However, their efforts couldn't match the charisma of Dhami.

Significance of the victory

This victory in Uttarakhand holds particular significance, especially considering the BJP's candidate lost in the neighboring BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh's Kosi assembly seat. Winning in the land of Baba Bagnath in Devbhoomi bodes well for the BJP's prospects in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

One of the BJP's core issues in the region has been the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code and the implementation of conversion laws in Devbhoomi. Chief Minister Dhami has been tirelessly advancing the BJP's agenda on these fronts. Consequently, this victory in the heartland of Bageshwar has catapulted Dhami into the forefront of national leadership.

