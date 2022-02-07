Uttarakhand Assembly polls: Polling day, counting day; all you need to know

The Election Commission of India announced poll dates for 70 seats of the Uttarakhand Assembly saying that voting in the hill state will take place in a single phase on February 14 and the counting of votes will be on March 10.

No physical rallies will be allowed till January 15 in wake of Covid-related concerns, said the Chief Election Commissioner.

Moreover, the ECI has extended the ban on roadshows, vehicle rallies and processions in the five poll-bound states till February 11. However, it has allowed public meetings of up to 1,000 people and door-to-door campaigning with up to 20 persons.

Uttarakhand assembly election 2022: Full schedule here

Issue of Notification: January 21, 2022

Last Date of Nomination: January 28, 2022

Scrutiny of Nomination: January 29, 2022

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: January 31, 2022

Date of polls: February 14, 2022

Meanwhile, in a recent announcement made by the state government, it has declared a holiday in the state on February 14 for voting in the upcoming assembly elections. Orders for the same were issued by state chief secretary Sukhbir Singh Sandhu on Saturday.

The holiday is declared for all government and non-government offices, educational institutions, banks, commercial establishments and shops.

BJP is the ruling party in Uttarakhand while Congress is the main opposition party.

The last Assembly polls (in 2017) in Uttarakhand were held in a single phase, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 57 of the state’s 70 Assembly constituencies.

