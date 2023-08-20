Uttarakhand: 8 Dead, 27 Injured After Bus Plunges Into Gorge In Uttarkashi

Photo courtesy: X

Uttarkashi: In a tragic incident, eight passengers died and 27 others were injured after a bus fell into a gorge near Gangnani on Gangotri National Highway in Uttarkhand’s Uttarkashi district, the police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the injured have been moved to the hospital and are undergoing treatment.

SDRF Commandant Manikant Mishra told ANI that in the Gangnani bus accident on Gangotri National Highway, 8 passengers in the bus died and 27 passengers have been injured, out of which 10 passengers are seriously injured.

All the injured have been sent to the hospital via ambulance, he added.

Constable Kuldeep, who is part of the rescue team told ANI that the bus UK 07 PA 8585 has fallen into a depth of about 50 meters, in which passengers from Gujarat were aboard.

“A passenger bus going towards Gangotri, Uttarkashi met with an accident near Gangnani on Gangotri National Highway. Around 32-33 people were said to be in the vehicle. 27 injured people have been rescued and sent to the hospital. DM and SP Uttarkashi are present on the spot,” the police said.

State to make arrangements for proper treatment of the injured

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has instructed Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi to make arrangements for proper treatment of the injured in the bus accident at Gangnani on Gangotri Highway.

The Chief Minister has also asked Premchand Aggarwal, the minister in charge of Uttarkashi district, to oversee the situation.

(With inputs from ANI)

