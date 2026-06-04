Uttar Pradesh's May Revenue Collection Rises By ₹2,371 Crore; GST Leads Growth With ₹2,342 Crore Jump

Strong GST receipts and robust departmental performance boost Uttar Pradesh's revenue collections in May 2026 | AI Generated Representational Image

Lucknow, June 4: Uttar Pradesh recorded a strong increase in revenue collections in May 2026, with receipts from key tax and non-tax revenue sources rising by Rs 2,371 crore compared to the same month last year, reflecting continued momentum in the state's economy.

According to the state government, revenue from major tax and non-tax heads stood at Rs 20,491 crore in May 2026, up from Rs 18,120 crore in May 2025.

GST leads revenue growth

State Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said the increase was driven primarily by higher Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections. GST revenue rose to Rs 7,551 crore in May 2026 from Rs 5,209 crore a year earlier, registering a jump of Rs 2,342 crore.

Revenue from stamp duty and registration reached Rs 2,994 crore, an increase of Rs 36 crore over the previous year, while collections from the transport department rose by Rs 187 crore to Rs 1,228 crore. Value Added Tax (VAT) collections stood at Rs 3,010 crore and excise revenue at Rs 5,388 crore during the month.

Tax revenue target

The government said tax revenue collections during the first two months of the 2026-27 financial year reached Rs 41,621.54 crore against a target of Rs 55,641.02 crore, achieving 74.8 per cent of the annual target for the period.

Under the state tax category, collections stood at Rs 21,452.89 crore against a target of Rs 34,054.25 crore, translating into 63 per cent achievement. GST collections reached Rs 17,334.35 crore against a target of Rs 27,676.45 crore, or 62.6 per cent of the goal.

Departments record strong collections

Among major revenue-generating departments, excise recorded one of the strongest performances. Collections reached Rs 10,638.65 crore by May-end against a target of Rs 11,200 crore, achieving nearly 95 per cent of the target.

The transport department exceeded its target, collecting Rs 2,544.92 crore against a target of Rs 2,529.28 crore, achieving 100.6 per cent. The energy department also outperformed expectations, generating Rs 1,074.20 crore against a target of Rs 785.84 crore, achieving 136.7 per cent of the target.

The stamp and registration department collected Rs 5,864.35 crore against a target of Rs 6,949.10 crore, achieving 84.4 per cent of the target.

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Fuel tax structure

Khanna said the state has maintained a balanced tax structure on petrol and diesel to provide relief to consumers. Uttar Pradesh currently levies tax of 19.36 per cent or Rs 14.85 per litre on petrol and 17.08 per cent or Rs 10.41 per litre on diesel.

Petrol is currently priced at Rs 101.86 per litre in the state, while diesel costs Rs 95.36 per litre. The minister said VAT rates and fuel prices in Uttar Pradesh remain lower than those in many other states, benefiting consumers, farmers, traders and the transport sector.

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