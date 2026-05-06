Uttar Pradesh Excise Revenue Surges To ₹57,722 Crore With Crackdown On Illegal Liquor

UP CM Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh has recorded a sharp increase in excise revenue collections along with intensified enforcement against illegal liquor, Minister of State for Excise (Independent Charge) Nitin Agarwal said on Wednesday.

The state earned Rs 57,722.26 crore in revenue till March in the financial year 2025-26, registering a growth of 9.79 percent or Rs 5,149.19 crore compared to Rs 52,573.07 crore collected during the same period in 2024-25.

Revenue growth continued into the new financial year. In April 2026, the excise department collected Rs 5,248.06 crore, which is 21.50 percent or Rs 928.60 crore higher than the Rs 4,319.46 crore collected in April 2025. The figure also surpassed the monthly target of Rs 5,200 crore by 0.92 percent.

On enforcement, Agarwal said that from April 2025 to March 2026, authorities registered 1,18,978 cases related to illegal liquor across the state and seized 30.94 lakh litres of illicit liquor and other intoxicants.

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During this period, 21,446 people were arrested and 3,967 were sent to jail. A total of 152 vehicles used in illegal transportation were also seized.

The drive continued in April 2026 with 9,535 cases registered and 2.55 lakh litres of illegal liquor recovered. Officials arrested 1,516 persons, sent 214 to jail and seized eight vehicles during the month, he added.