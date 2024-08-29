 Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Government To Host Mega E-Auction For Industrial And Commercial Plots On September 13
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttar Pradesh: Yogi Government To Host Mega E-Auction For Industrial And Commercial Plots On September 13

Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Government To Host Mega E-Auction For Industrial And Commercial Plots On September 13

In a significant move to enhance industrial and business activities in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi government is set to organize a mega e-auction for industrial and commercial plots in September. This initiative, will be spearheaded by the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA).

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Thursday, August 29, 2024, 08:25 PM IST
article-image
UP CM Yogi Adityanath | File Photo

Lucknow: In a significant move to enhance industrial and business activities in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi government is set to organize a mega e-auction for industrial and commercial plots in September. This initiative, will be spearheaded by the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA).

The e-auction process will involve the allotment of industrial plots in 15 districts and commercial plots in 8 districts. The application submission deadline has been set for September 4, with the mega e-auction scheduled for September 13 through an online platform.

The districts involved in the commercial plot allotment process include Amethi, Bareilly, Barabanki, Jalaun, Moradabad, Mathura, and Prayagraj. Meanwhile, industrial plots will be auctioned in districts such as Amethi, Amroha, Banda, Hamirpur, Hardoi, Jalaun, Kanpur Dehat, Mathura, Mainpuri, Muzaffarnagar, Sambhal, Shahjahanpur, Unnao, Saharanpur, and Varanasi.

Notably, a total of 107 industrial and commercial plots will be made available for auction in this mega e-auction event. As part of the mega e-auction organized by UPSIDA, a diverse range of industrial and commercial plots is up for auction, with sizes varying from 145 square meters to a substantial 19,769.48 square meters.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Government To Host Mega E-Auction For Industrial And Commercial Plots On September 13
Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Government To Host Mega E-Auction For Industrial And Commercial Plots On September 13
Navi Mumbai: PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone For Vadhvan Port And Unveil ₹757 Crore Fisheries Projects On August 30
Navi Mumbai: PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone For Vadhvan Port And Unveil ₹757 Crore Fisheries Projects On August 30
Kangana Ranaut SLAMS Ex-Punjab MP For Disgusting 'Rape Experience' Comment: 'This Patriarchal Nation...'
Kangana Ranaut SLAMS Ex-Punjab MP For Disgusting 'Rape Experience' Comment: 'This Patriarchal Nation...'
WATCH: Beena Antony Reveals Truth Behind Hugging Malayalam Actor Siddique In Viral Video
WATCH: Beena Antony Reveals Truth Behind Hugging Malayalam Actor Siddique In Viral Video

The smallest plot, located in the Kosi Kotvan IIDC Industrial Area in Mathura, spans 145 square meters and has a reserve price of Rs 5.11 lakh. On the other end of the spectrum, a large plot in Trans Ganga City, Unnao, covering 19,769.48 square meters, has a reserve price set at Rs 44.91 crore.

“This mega e-auction aims to facilitate the development of various facilities, including general industrial plots, commercial complexes, shops, premises use, banquet halls, and hotels, further boosting industrial and commercial growth in Uttar Pradesh,” government spokesman Shishir Singh said.

He said UPSIDA is actively promoting and executing various development projects in industrial areas across the state. As part of these initiatives, CCTV installation and annual maintenance work are underway in key locations, including Kosi Kotvan, Kosi Kalan, Firozabad, Bhogaon, and Mainpuri in Mathura, as well as Sikandra in Agra, Kursi Road in Lucknow, and Chinhat and Sandila in Hardoi.

Read Also
Global Investors Summit: UPSIDA receives investment proposals worth over Rs 1 lakh cr
article-image

In addition, UPSIDA is set to begin the construction of roads, drains, culverts, and cycle tracks in Trans Ganga City, Unnao. Under the Atal Industrial Infrastructure Mission 3.0, UPSIDA is also fast-tracking projects such as the establishment of a 33/11 kV power feeder line and a 33/11 (1x10 MVA) substation in the TDS City industrial area of Ghaziabad.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Government To Host Mega E-Auction For Industrial And Commercial Plots On...

Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Government To Host Mega E-Auction For Industrial And Commercial Plots On...

Video: Relatives Of Bride & Groom Attack Each Other With Stones, Sticks Over Fewer Mutton Pieces At...

Video: Relatives Of Bride & Groom Attack Each Other With Stones, Sticks Over Fewer Mutton Pieces At...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 29, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 29, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Congress Leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Leads 'Black Turban'...

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Congress Leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Leads 'Black Turban'...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 29, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 29, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...