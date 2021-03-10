Uttar Pradesh: Yogi government to buy 'unlimited' wheat from farmers on MSP

Lucknow: In a bid to remove doubts raging in the minds of agitating farmers on minimum support price (MSP), the Yogi Adityanath Government in Uttar Pradesh has announced to buy ‘unlimited’ wheat from farmers on ‘increased’ MSP till farmers' stock last.

Announcing its new Wheat Procurement Policy, the state government said that it has already increased the MSP by Rs 50, from Rs 1925 per quintal last year to Rs 1975 for 2021-22. Under the new policy, the government has fixed no target for wheat procurement. Instead, it will continue buying wheat on the increased MSP till farmers’ stock last to remove their complaints of not getting MSP.

A government spokesman said that the procurement will start from April 1 and will continue till June 15. The registration has already started from March 1 and so far over 30,000 farmers have registered themselves to sell wheat on MSP at different procurement centres. “Farmers can sell as much wheat as they want on MSP between April 1 and June 15,” said the spokesman.