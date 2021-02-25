Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath govt in no mood to reduce taxes on petrol, diesel

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh said that it has no plans to reduce duties and taxes on diesel and petrol in the state.
The government said that the revenue was required for providing better healthcare during Covid-19 pandemic and to complete ongoing development projects in the state.
Answering a question raised by a Samajwadi Party member in Vidhan Sabha, the Industries Minister Satish Mahana said there was no move from the state government to reduce duties and taxes on petrol and diesel prices in Uttar Pradesh.
“The State government has financial constraints due to Covid-19 pandemic and it requires revenue to carry out development projects and improve health services further,” he answered.
When his attention was drawn towards several states reducing state taxes and duties to lower the prices of petroleum products, the minister stated that prices of diesel and petrol were already lowest in Uttar Pradesh in comparison to those states.
He further stated that it was not under the jurisdiction of the state to control prices of LPG after the GST regime. “The prices of LPG are decided by the GST Council,” he clarified when members sought to know if the state government plans to reduce the price of LPG to offer some solace to people from spiraling prices of petrol and diesel.