Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath govt in no mood to reduce taxes on petrol, diesel

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh said that it has no plans to reduce duties and taxes on diesel and petrol in the state.

The government said that the revenue was required for providing better healthcare during Covid-19 pandemic and to complete ongoing development projects in the state.

Answering a question raised by a Samajwadi Party member in Vidhan Sabha, the Industries Minister Satish Mahana said there was no move from the state government to reduce duties and taxes on petrol and diesel prices in Uttar Pradesh.