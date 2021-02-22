'Yahi hai acche din?': Amid rising fuel prices Shiv Sena youth wing puts up banners in petrol pumps

For the last few weeks Indians have been left reeling by the rise in petrol and diesel prices across the country. In some areas, the price has breached the Rs. 100 mark, while in others it hovers perilously close. And as the prices soar, Opposition parties are leaving no store unturned to lash out at the Centre.

Taking potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's well known promise that 'Achhe din aane waale hain', the Youth Wing of the Shiv Sena wondered if the definition for the same had changed. In posters that have been put up in various locations across Mumbai they highlight the rising fuel prices. "Yahi hai acche din?" the banner asks in Hindi.

Visuals shared by news agency ANI indicate that the posters have been put up in various locations including petrol pumps in the suburban locale of Bandra West.



According to rates given by the Indian Oil Corporation on Monday morning, petrol is presently selling for Rs. 97 in Mumbai. Diesel is priced at Rs. 88.06 per litre.