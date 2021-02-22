'Yahi hai acche din?': Amid rising fuel prices Shiv Sena youth wing puts up banners in petrol pumps

For the last few weeks Indians have been left reeling by the rise in petrol and diesel prices across the country. In some areas, the price has breached the Rs. 100 mark, while in others it hovers perilously close. And as the prices soar, Opposition parties are leaving no store unturned to lash out at the Centre.
Taking potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's well known promise that 'Achhe din aane waale hain', the Youth Wing of the Shiv Sena wondered if the definition for the same had changed. In posters that have been put up in various locations across Mumbai they highlight the rising fuel prices. "Yahi hai acche din?" the banner asks in Hindi.
Visuals shared by news agency ANI indicate that the posters have been put up in various locations including petrol pumps in the suburban locale of Bandra West.
According to rates given by the Indian Oil Corporation on Monday morning, petrol is presently selling for Rs. 97 in Mumbai. Diesel is priced at Rs. 88.06 per litre.
While the BJP-led NDA government appears to be laying the blame on previous governments for not cutting India's energy import dependence, Opposition leaders are not quite agreeable. Speaking recently at an online event to inaugurate oil and gas projects in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Modi said that India had imported over 85% of its oil needs in FY20. While he did not refer directly to the continual rise in fuel price, Modi said that the middle class would not have been burdened if previous administrations had taken proactive measures.
In the meantime, the Congress is reportedly planning a nationwide protest over the rising fuel prices. As per an IANS report the party is planning protest from the block and state level as well on a national scale.