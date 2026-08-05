Uttar Pradesh: Women Drive Sandila's Industrial Growth As Manufacturing Jobs Transform Lives

Women employees operate advanced manufacturing units in Sandila as industrial growth expands employment opportunities across Uttar Pradesh | AI Generated Image

Sandila, August 5, 2026: "When my father died five years ago, I did not know how my family would survive. Today, I earn enough to support my mother and make sure my younger brother continues his education. Every month, when I receive my salary, I feel I have fulfilled my father's dream," says Prerna Shukla, a woman employed at Berger Paints' manufacturing unit in Sandila.

Prerna Shukla | File Photo

Goldie | File Photo

"Being the only earning member of my family is a huge responsibility," says Goldie, who works at Paras Dairy in Sandila. "This job has given me financial independence and the confidence to take care of my family. It has changed how people look at women like me."

Anchal Gupta | File Photo

For Anchal Gupta, the biggest victory was not getting a job but finding one without leaving her hometown. "I completed my BSc dreaming of working in Delhi, but my parents were reluctant to send me away. When Berger Paints offered me a job in Sandila, it was a dream come true. Today I earn with pride while staying close to my family."

Three women. Three different journeys. One story of change.

Women Driving Industrial Change

In Sandila, a small industrial town in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district, these women are part of a silent transformation taking place behind factory gates. They are no longer confined to office desks or packaging units. They are operating sophisticated machinery, supervising production lines and proving that manufacturing is no longer an exclusively male domain.

Once known as a quiet town surrounded by farmland, Sandila has emerged as one of Uttar Pradesh's fastest-growing industrial centres. Manufacturing units of Berger Paints, Varun Beverages, Haldiram, ITC, Balaji Wafers, Austin, Webley & Scott, Paras Dairy and Hindustan Foods have reshaped the local economy. Along with investments has come something equally significant: opportunities for women who once had few employment options beyond household work or agriculture.

The most striking example is Berger Paints' Rs 1,000 crore automated manufacturing facility spread over nearly 35 acres. The plant's colourant and stainer sections, where precision determines the exact shade of every paint, are run entirely by women. Around 200 women operate these highly automated units with confidence and technical expertise.

"Our dedicated women-run paint manufacturing unit operates with the same efficiency and excellence as any other facility. It is a shining example of women's empowerment and demonstrates that women are fully capable of leading industrial operations," said Mukhtar Naqi, Chief Manager at Berger Paints.

A similar story is unfolding at Paras Dairy, where women constitute the majority of the workforce and handle most operational activities.

According to Anil Maurya, Chairman of the Sandila Industry Association, nearly 5,000 people are employed across the industrial area, of whom around 1,000 are women.

Economic And Social Transformation

The figure may appear modest, but in a region where women were once almost absent from factory floors, it reflects a profound social shift. Every woman walking into a factory each morning carries home much more than a salary. She brings financial security, greater say in family decisions and new aspirations for the next generation. People around them, particularly children, look at them with awe.

"Just a few years ago, most women in our village stayed at home and depended on their fathers, husbands or sons for their livelihood. Things have changed dramatically after industries came to Sandila. Today, the daughters of our village are earning salaries, supporting their families and standing on their own feet. It has brought respect and confidence not only to the women but to the entire community," said Ram Chandra, a resident of Tiloiya village.

The transformation has been supported by policy reforms that have made industrial investment easier while expanding employment opportunities for women. Through Deregulation 1.0, the Sugamya Vyapar Act, 2025, and the upgraded Nivesh Mitra 3.0 integrated with the National Single Window System, Uttar Pradesh has simplified approvals and reduced compliance burdens. Sandila alone has attracted investment proposals worth more than Rs 6,000 crore, with projects worth nearly Rs 5,000 crore already operational.

The state has also amended provisions under the Factories Act to allow women to work night shifts with their consent, supported by mandatory safety measures, secure transport, equal wages and workplace facilities in 29 hazardous industries. These changes have widened employment opportunities in sectors that were once largely closed to women.

Policy Support And Future Growth

"Women are at the heart of Uttar Pradesh's growth story. Through enhanced skill development, greater employment opportunities and increased participation in industry, we are creating an enabling ecosystem where every woman can contribute meaningfully to the state's economic transformation and inclusive growth," said Vijay Kiran Anand, Chief Executive Officer of Invest UP.

Yet the real impact cannot be captured in investment figures or policy announcements. It is reflected in a daughter who now pays her younger brother's school fees. In a graduate whose ambitions found space in her own hometown instead of a distant city. In a woman who has become the sole provider for her family with dignity and confidence.

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Across Sandila's factory floors, women are doing much more than manufacturing paint, dairy products and packaged food. They are changing family fortunes, challenging social barriers and redefining what industrial growth means.

"A new wind of change has blown through Sandila. The girls who once had limited opportunities are now working in factories and feeding their families. We never imagined we would see such a transformation in our lifetime," said Suresh Kumar, a resident of Tiloiya village.

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