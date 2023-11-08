 Uttar Pradesh: Woman Cop Suspended For Making Reel On Social Media In Police Uniform (Video)
Uttar Pradesh: Woman Cop Suspended For Making Reel On Social Media In Police Uniform (Video)

Constable Aarti Solanki of the Sahawar police station made the reel on the song 'Teri Meri Dosti Pyar Mein Badal Gayi' from the 1980 Amitabh Bachchan and Shatrughan Sinha-starrer action drama Dostana.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 08, 2023, 04:27 PM IST
Screengrab

A woman police constable from Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh, landed in a soup after she created and shared a reel on social media while wearing her official uniform. After the video went viral on the social media, the Kasganj Superintendent of Police (SP) took notice and suspended her.

Constable Aarti Solanki of the Sahawar police station made the reel on the song 'Teri Meri Dosti Pyar Mein Badal Gayi' from the 1980 Amitabh Bachchan and Shatrughan Sinha-starrer action drama Dostana. In the video, Solanki is seen in her police uniform as makes the reel.

After the video garnered attention on social media, the Superintendent of Police (SP) for the district launched an investigation. In addition to her suspension, departmental proceedings have been initiated.

According to reports, Solanki has been an active Instagram user and she frequently shared videos of herself in her police uniform. The viral video, which led to her suspension, has since been widely circulated on social media platforms.

