Uttar Pradesh: Virtual School of Lord Ram to be launched to re-establish Ram Rajya in India

Lucknow: Along with construction of Lord Ram Temple in Ayodhya, a unique virtual school is being launched on Wednesday in Varanasi to make an attempt to establish 'Ram Rajya' in the country.

‘School of Lord Ram’, as it has been named, aims at providing online education on Lord Ram’s ideals, his teachings, cultural and ritual sacrament to bring in qualitative changes in the Indian society.

The virtual school will be inaugurated by the Vice-Chancellor of International Hindi University Wardha Prof Rajnish Shula on Wednesday.

The virtual School of Lord Ram has been conceptualized by a student of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Prince Tiwari. He is a former student of RSS-run Vidya Bharati School.