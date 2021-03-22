Uttar Pradesh: Virtual School of Lord Ram to be launched to re-establish Ram Rajya in India

Lucknow: Along with construction of Lord Ram Temple in Ayodhya, a unique virtual school is being launched on Wednesday in Varanasi to make an attempt to establish 'Ram Rajya' in the country.
‘School of Lord Ram’, as it has been named, aims at providing online education on Lord Ram’s ideals, his teachings, cultural and ritual sacrament to bring in qualitative changes in the Indian society.
The virtual school will be inaugurated by the Vice-Chancellor of International Hindi University Wardha Prof Rajnish Shula on Wednesday.
The virtual School of Lord Ram has been conceptualized by a student of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Prince Tiwari. He is a former student of RSS-run Vidya Bharati School.
Tiwari said that there has been tremendous denigration in spiritual culture and values in the society. People are running towards the materialistic world not realizing that it will take them nowhere and they will have to come back to their roots, he added.
“Through the School of Lord Ram, we will inculcate human values, culture, Indian traditions, love, tolerance, co-existence, ideals and teachings of Lord Ram, for the overall personality development of Indians, particularly youth,” claimed Tiwari.
Tiwari pointed out that in today’s world the concept of nuclear family, as depicted in epic Ramayana, has changed resulting in family break-ups, intolerance, divorce etc.
“We need to re-establish the concept of family as envisaged during Ram Rajya. The school will provide online education to all through epic Ramayana to bring in cultural changes in youth for building a new society,” he claimed.
The course and syllabus, Tiwari, claimed has already been prepared and online education will be imparted after the inauguration of the school on Wednesday in a function at Varanasi. The function will be attended by many Vidhya Bharati and RSS leaders.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)