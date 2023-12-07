Uttar Pradesh: Video Of Ghaziabad Accused Bhim Yadav Sparks Outrage & Questions Over Police Conduct

Accused Bhim Yadav | Screengrab

A viral video of accused Bhim Yadav that has been circulating on social media has sparked controversy in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. The video, made in a reel form, shows the accused stepping out of his black Scorpio car, accompanied by police officers, instead of a police van. The incident has raised questions about the handling of the situation by the police.

Yadav has been accused of running his car over a person in the Khoda police station area of Ghaziabad. The victim, who survived the attack, filed a case against Yadav. However, what has drawn attention is the police's unconventional decision to bring the accused to the hospital for a medical check-up in his own Scorpio car instead of an official police vehicle.

ये है गुंडा एक्ट का अपराधी भीम यादव। UP की गाजियाबाद पुलिस ने इसको एक झगड़े में गिरफ्तार किया। पुलिस मेडिकल कराने अस्पताल ले गई, वो भी आरोपी की स्कॉर्पियो में बैठकर। इसी गुंडे के चेलों ने Reel बनाई और इंस्टाग्राम पर डालकर भौकाल टाइट कर दिया। अब पुलिसकर्मियों पर एक्शन लिया जा रहा… pic.twitter.com/xFX8KsO7AO — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) December 7, 2023

The video, reportedly taken during Yadav's transportation for a medical examination, shows the accused getting down from his car, apparently giving the impression that he was not in police custody. A reel was made and later shared on social media.

This incident has sparked widespread questions about the police administration's actions, as the accused, instead of being sent to jail, appears to be participating in a video reel with police officers. The choice of allowing the accused to use his personal vehicle for transportation and the conduct portrayed in the video have raised concerns about the police's handling of the case. According to some reports, official action against the police officers involved is likely to be initiated.