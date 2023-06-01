Uttar Pradesh: Video of 2 boys kissing on bike goes viral from Rampur, police respond |

A video of two boys involved in a dramatic bike stunt and public display of affection (PDA) has surfaced online. It filmed two pillion riders on a bike tripling involving in a liplock during their ride. One of the boys turned towards the back and kissed the other, as seen in the viral video. The incident was reported from Rampur in Uttar Pradesh. WATCH VIDEO

किये गये टवीट के सम्बन्ध में आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु संबंधित को निर्देशित किया गया है। — Rampur police (@rampurpolice) May 31, 2023

Police respond to viral video

Taking note of the video doing rounds on the internet, Rampur police tweeted and replied that they are looking into the matter. The tweet read, "The concerned (purportedly traffic dept.) have been directed to take necessary action regarding the tweet (translated)."

2 girls were spotted in similar incident earlier

2 girls were spotted in similar incident earlier | Instagram

Earlier this year, two girls from Tamil Nadu went viral for facing each other instead of being seated in the direction of the travel. They were seen hugging and kissing one another when the bike was in motion.

Similar videos of bike stunts have been reported in the past, however the incident involving two girls was believed to be the first case involving a same-sex couple smooching on camera during a ride, while the recent footage of two boys involved in similar act being the second.