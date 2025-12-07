Uttar Pradesh: Varanasi Police Launch Week-Long Drive To Identify Illegal Bangladeshi, Rohingyas & Other Immigrants | File Pic (Representative Image)

Varanasi (UP): A week-long special verification drive targeting Bangladeshis, Rohingyas and other illegal immigrants living in the district has been launched by the Varanasi Police Commissionerate, officials said on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Kashi Zone, Gaurav Banswal said teams have been deployed across Varanasi to identify individuals residing in makeshift settlements or working as hawkers without valid documents.

Aim Of The Verification Drive

The week-long campaign, which started on Saturday, aims to trace those staying illegally and take action under relevant laws, he said.

"In the seven-day verification campaign, police teams are checking hutment clusters and roadside vendors. After verification, individuals found residing illegally will face strict and effective legal action as per rules," Banswal said.

All station house officers in the district have formed special teams to conduct intensive checks in their respective jurisdictions.

On Saturday, Additional DCP Gomti Zone Vaibhav Bangar led a special verification operation in Koirajpur.

Teams checked the identities, background and documents of hutment dwellers, hawkers and other suspected individuals.

Police officials said photographs and complete personal details of every person checked were recorded in designated forms.

Teams from Baragaon police station and other units under Gomti Zone have been conducting the drive with heightened vigilance.

Special verification campaign is continuing systematically across all police station areas under the Varanasi Police Commissionerate.

