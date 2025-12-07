 Uttar Pradesh: Varanasi Police Launch Week-Long Drive To Identify Illegal Bangladeshi, Rohingyas & Other Immigrants
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttar Pradesh: Varanasi Police Launch Week-Long Drive To Identify Illegal Bangladeshi, Rohingyas & Other Immigrants

Uttar Pradesh: Varanasi Police Launch Week-Long Drive To Identify Illegal Bangladeshi, Rohingyas & Other Immigrants

Varanasi Police Commissionerate has launched a week-long special verification drive targeting illegal immigrants, including Bangladeshis and Rohingyas, residing in hutments and hawking without valid documents. Teams across the district are checking identities and documents, recording details, and taking strict legal action against those found staying illegally.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, December 07, 2025, 01:35 PM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh: Varanasi Police Launch Week-Long Drive To Identify Illegal Bangladeshi, Rohingyas & Other Immigrants | File Pic (Representative Image)

Varanasi (UP): A week-long special verification drive targeting Bangladeshis, Rohingyas and other illegal immigrants living in the district has been launched by the Varanasi Police Commissionerate, officials said on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Kashi Zone, Gaurav Banswal said teams have been deployed across Varanasi to identify individuals residing in makeshift settlements or working as hawkers without valid documents.

Aim Of The Verification Drive

The week-long campaign, which started on Saturday, aims to trace those staying illegally and take action under relevant laws, he said.

FPJ Shorts
'Nation Got Freedom In 1947; This City Gets It Now': Senior BJP Leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil Sounds Poll Bugle For Vasai-Virar Elections
'Nation Got Freedom In 1947; This City Gets It Now': Senior BJP Leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil Sounds Poll Bugle For Vasai-Virar Elections
Palghar: 40-Year-Old Man Held With Drugs Worth ₹6.23 Lakh In Nalasopara Raid
Palghar: 40-Year-Old Man Held With Drugs Worth ₹6.23 Lakh In Nalasopara Raid
Thane: 20-Year-Old Man Arrested For Using Fake Railway Pass On Dadar–Ambernath Fast AC Local
Thane: 20-Year-Old Man Arrested For Using Fake Railway Pass On Dadar–Ambernath Fast AC Local
'Have Decided To Move On': Palash Muchhal BREAKS Silence On Wedding Controversy With Smriti Mandhana, Plans Legal Action Over Cheating Claims
'Have Decided To Move On': Palash Muchhal BREAKS Silence On Wedding Controversy With Smriti Mandhana, Plans Legal Action Over Cheating Claims
Read Also
'Will Not Accept Mosque In Babar's Name': BJP's Dilip Ghosh Tells Humayun Kabir To Form Party For...
article-image

"In the seven-day verification campaign, police teams are checking hutment clusters and roadside vendors. After verification, individuals found residing illegally will face strict and effective legal action as per rules," Banswal said.

All station house officers in the district have formed special teams to conduct intensive checks in their respective jurisdictions.

On Saturday, Additional DCP Gomti Zone Vaibhav Bangar led a special verification operation in Koirajpur.

Teams checked the identities, background and documents of hutment dwellers, hawkers and other suspected individuals.

Read Also
After Kangana, Supriya Sule's Dance Performance, BJP MP Naveen Jindal Grooves To Iconic Song At...
article-image

Police officials said photographs and complete personal details of every person checked were recorded in designated forms.

Teams from Baragaon police station and other units under Gomti Zone have been conducting the drive with heightened vigilance.

Special verification campaign is continuing systematically across all police station areas under the Varanasi Police Commissionerate.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh: Choking On Toffee Claims Life Of 2-Year-Old In Bijnor, Family Devastated

Uttar Pradesh: Choking On Toffee Claims Life Of 2-Year-Old In Bijnor, Family Devastated

Chhattisgarh: 5, Including Minor, Killed In Car-Truck Collision In Jashpur; Video Surfaces

Chhattisgarh: 5, Including Minor, Killed In Car-Truck Collision In Jashpur; Video Surfaces

Uttar Pradesh: Varanasi Police Launch Week-Long Drive To Identify Illegal Bangladeshi, Rohingyas &...

Uttar Pradesh: Varanasi Police Launch Week-Long Drive To Identify Illegal Bangladeshi, Rohingyas &...

'Will Not Accept Mosque In Babar's Name': BJP's Dilip Ghosh Tells Humayun Kabir To Form Party For...

'Will Not Accept Mosque In Babar's Name': BJP's Dilip Ghosh Tells Humayun Kabir To Form Party For...

Uttar Pradesh: 2 Minors Killed In Accidental Firing During Pre-Wedding Celebrations In Etah

Uttar Pradesh: 2 Minors Killed In Accidental Firing During Pre-Wedding Celebrations In Etah