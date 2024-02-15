 Uttar Pradesh: Varanasi Court Sets Hearing Date For Gyanvapi Masjid Committee's Plea Against Cellar Puja Decision
The Varanasi district court had on January 31 ruled that a priest can perform prayers before the idols in the southern cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, February 15, 2024, 04:08 PM IST
article-image
Gyanvapi Masjid complex | File

A Varanasi court on Thursday fixed February 28 as the date for hearing the Gyanvapi Masjid committee's plea against the recently allowed puja in a cellar of the mosque, the Hindu side counsel said.

The mosque committee moved the court challenging the verdict.

Advocate M M Yadav said Additional District Judge (I) Anil Kumar has fixed February 28 for the hearing.

The mosque committee has also moved a petition in the Allahabad High Court against the district court verdict.

