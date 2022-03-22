Uttar Pradesh: Van driver assaulted over cow smuggling rumours in Mathura

A driver of a pick-up van was mercilessly beaten up by cow vigilantes in Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh over suspicion of 'ferrying beef and smuggling cattle' in his vehicle.

The incident took place in Raal village falling under Jait police station on Sunday night. According to reports, the mob then held the driver, a Muslim man in his 30s, captive and assaulted him over suspicion of ferrying beef and smuggling cows.

A video, which has gone viral on social media, shows the mob abusing and assaulting the man, while his shirt had been ripped off.

The man is seen begging them to stop, but they show no mercy. They were also abusive.

Police have arrested three villagers for taking the law into their own hands after registering a case against several people, 14 of them identified, under relevant sections of the IPC.

SP (City) M.P. Singh told IANS that that the van, which was heading to Sikandrarao in Hathras from Mathura's Govardhan, was intercepted by local residents and cow vigilantes from a right-wing outfit in Raal village.

However, during the preliminary investigation, nothing, except some animal carcasses for which Aamir had a licence, was found in the van, Singh said.

The suspects allegedly held the driver hostage and beat him up brutally, he added.

Two other men were also beaten up by the public over suspicion of their links with the van driver, said the SP, adding that they rescued all the three men from the mob and sent them for medical treatment.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 11:54 AM IST