Uttar Pradesh: UPMSP class 10, 12 results to be declared today on official website- upmsp.edu.in

The Class 10 and 12 results for students from Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikha Parishad (UPMSP) board will be declared today on the board's official websites- upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. The result link is likely to be activated by 3:30 pm.

You can download the results by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website upresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the designated results link

Step 3: Enter your credentials and submit

Step 4: Once your result is displayed on the screen, you can download it

Step 5: Take a printout for future reference

The Uttar Pradesh government earlier last month announced the new formula to evaluate students of classes 10 and 12, under the state board, amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said to calculate the results of class 12 students studying under the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board (UPMSP), 50 per cent of marks obtained in class 10, 40 per cent of marks obtained in class 11''s annual examination or half-yearly examination and 10 per cent of the marks obtained in pre-board of class 12 will be considered.

For class 10, 50 per cent of marks obtained in class 9 and 50 per cent of marks obtained in pre-board of class 10 will be considered, he said.

He also informed that there will be no merit list for the 2021 examination.

Students (registered for 2021), who want to appear in the improvement examination, can appear in the next board examination without paying any examination fee, he added.

The exams were earlier cancelled due to the COVID-19 situation in the state.