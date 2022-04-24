Uttar Pradesh: Uncle stabs nephew to death on middle of road in Meerut over property dispute

A CCTV footage of three men stabbing a person in the middle of the road in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut has gone viral. No arrests have been made so far and the incident was over a personal dispute, police said, according to NDTV

In the viral video, it can be seen that Two men pull down the victim while another in a red shirt stabs him with a knife repeatedly. When the victim tried to get up after the attack the attacker in the red shirt came back and stabbed the victim with the knife and also stabbed him in the chest a couple more times. All three attackers went in different directions leaving the victim, in a pool of blood.

Vehicles were passing by on both sides of the road but no one came forwards to help the victim. The victim after the last attack was lying on the road and could not get up. He tried moving but got motionless afterward.

The police have said the victim was murdered by his uncle over a personal dispute and they are searching for the accused, according to the report.

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 11:31 PM IST