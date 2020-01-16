Uttar Pradesh: Two widows defeat BJP candidates for Nagar Panchayat head posts

Lucknow: On the day when ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) geared up to elect its current state chief Swatantra Dev Singh unopposed, this time for full three-years term, two of its candidates were defeated in Panchayat Head by-elections in Sonbhadra district, Uttar Pradesh.

Farida Begam, widow of Imtiyaz Ahmad who was gunned down last September at a park, has won the Chopan Nagara Panchayat Head post by defeating BJP's Satya Prakash.

Nisha Singh whose husband Bablu Singh was killed at his home in October 2018, won the Renukoot Panchayat president post, whereas her BJP opponent Sharda Kharwar couldn't even save his deposit in the polls held on January 14.