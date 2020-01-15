Infant dragged out of private hospital’s operation theatre, killed by stray dog in Uttar Pradesh

Farrukhabad: A newborn baby was allegedly dragged out of an operation theatre of a private hospital here and killed by a stray dog, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at Akash Ganga Hospital on Monday. The baby's mother, Kanchan, was admitted to the hospital earlier in the day, they said.

Kanchan's family alleged that they were never showed the baby boy and he was dragged out of the operation theatre and killed by a stray dog owing to complete negligence on the part of hospital staff, the police said.