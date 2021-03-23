Uttar Pradesh: Two killed and 16 injured in boiler blast at IFFCO factory, probe ordered

Lucknow: Two workers were killed and about half a dozen were injured when a boiler at the IFFCO factory in Prayagraj exploded on Tuesday afternoon.

The reason behind the explosion was not known immediately. Senior IFFCO officials, police and fire tenders rushed to the factory, located 30 kms away from the district headquarters at Phulpur on Jaunpur- Gorakhpur highway.

The General Manager IFFCO plant Sanjay Kiddos confirmed two deaths and injuries to 16 others. He said a probe has been ordered and a technical team will inspect the site of the blast on Wednesday.

Injured have been admitted at the hospital. Police said that the explosion took place when the second shift was working at the plant. No gas leakage or fire was reported after the explosion.