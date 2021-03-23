Uttar Pradesh: Two killed and 16 injured in boiler blast at IFFCO factory, probe ordered

Lucknow: Two workers were killed and about half a dozen were injured when a boiler at the IFFCO factory in Prayagraj exploded on Tuesday afternoon.
The reason behind the explosion was not known immediately. Senior IFFCO officials, police and fire tenders rushed to the factory, located 30 kms away from the district headquarters at Phulpur on Jaunpur- Gorakhpur highway.
The General Manager IFFCO plant Sanjay Kiddos confirmed two deaths and injuries to 16 others. He said a probe has been ordered and a technical team will inspect the site of the blast on Wednesday.
Injured have been admitted at the hospital. Police said that the explosion took place when the second shift was working at the plant. No gas leakage or fire was reported after the explosion.
IFFCO authorities have yet to issue any official communiqué on the explosion. The plant has been shut and a probe has been ordered to look into the causes for the explosion. The family members of the worker died in the explosion have been informed about the tragedy.
Earlier, an Assistant Manager and a Deputy Manager were killed and about 12 others had fainted when ammonia gas leaked from its plant on December 22 last year.
Meanwhile, angry family members and relatives have blocked the highway demanding compensation and action against guilty engineers.
The congress has demanded Rs 10 Lakhs compensation and jobs to families of those died.
