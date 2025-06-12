 Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: Bodies Of 2 Teenage Boys Found In Sai River Near Unnao; Accidental Drowning Suspected
The bodies of two boys from Jaberela village, Unnao, were recovered from the Sai River near Mohanlalganj on Thursday morning after they went missing the previous evening. Identified as Adarsh (son of Govind) and Shiva (son of Lala Sahu), the teenagers had left home together on Wednesday but failed to return.

UP State BureauUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 11:42 PM IST
article-image
Bodies of two missing boys recovered from Sai River in Unnao; investigation underway | Representational Image

Villagers spotted the bodies floating approximately 300 meters downstream and alerted authorities. Mohanlalganj police retrieved the remains and sent them for postmortem. Preliminary investigations suggest accidental drowning while bathing, though officials stated other angles are being examined.

