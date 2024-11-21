Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: 5 Dead, 15 Injured After Truck Collides With Double Decker Bus On Yamuna Expressway In Aligarh; Visuals Surface

Image Of The Double Decker Bus From The Spot Of The Incident | X @shivangtimori

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh): A massive collision took place between a truck and a double-decker bus due to fog and overtake of the truck under the Tappal police station on the Yamuna expressway in Aligarh on Thursday, police officials confirmed.

Five people have been reported dead and 15 others have been injured travelling in the bus, CO Khair Varun Kumar said.

The accident took place between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m. when the bus was travelling from Delhi to Azamgarh.

Statement Of CO Khair Varun Kumar

"The double-decker bus was travelling from Delhi to Azamgarh. During this time, the incident took place due to a massive collision between a truck and a double-decker due to fog. The truck was trying to overtake the bus. The accident occurred under the Tappal Police Station area on the Yamuna expressway," Varun Kumar said.

The 15 injured people have been admitted to the nearby Kailash Hospital in Jewar for treatment. Post-mortem of the deceased has been filed.

The truck has been seized from the spot, the police officials confirmed.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Takes Cognizance Of The Accident

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the accident and has expressed his condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased, as per a press release.

Instructions have been sent to district administration officials to provide proper treatment to the injured. The CM has also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Further investigations on the accident are underway.

