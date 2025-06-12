Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: 2 Workers Killed, 4 Injured After Silver Factory Explosion In Agra’s Kinari Bazaar

Silver Factory Explosion in Agra’s Kinari Bazaar Kills 2, Injures 4 | Representative Image

Agra: A silver factory in Agra's Kinari Bazaar exploded, resulting in two worker fatalities and four severe burn injuries. The blast occurred when a furnace suddenly exploded while workers were melting silver. The explosion damaged three furnaces and caused the entire building to collapse, enveloping the area in smoke.

The incident triggered chaos, prompting the fire brigade to rush to the scene and extinguish the flames after a challenging effort. Local businesses immediately shut down their shops, leaving the market deserted. Authorities sealed off the area due to its dense population and narrow alleys.

Due to delayed ambulance arrival, locals used e-rickshaws to transport injured workers to the hospital. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) City, Sonam Kumar, stated that rescue teams quickly responded to the incident and rescued five individuals. While the cause appears to be a cylinder explosion, an investigation is ongoing. The injured have received immediate medical attention, and factory officials are being questioned.