 Uttar Pradesh News: Allahabad HC Rules FIR Or Chargesheet Alone Cannot Disqualify Candidates From Public Employment
The Allahabad High Court has ruled that an individual cannot be deemed guilty merely on the basis of an FIR or chargesheet. In a significant judgment, the court advised district magistrates and appointing authorities to apply discretion in evaluating candidates for public employment, particularly where police records are concerned.

UP State BureauUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 11:51 PM IST
article-image
Allahabad High Court | PTI

The order was passed by Justice J.J. Munir in response to a petition filed by Vivek Yadav, who was selected in the 2015 PAC constable recruitment process. Following his selection, an FIR was lodged against him in 2016 at Chholapur police station in Varanasi over a domestic dispute. A chargesheet was later filed, though the matter was subsequently settled between the parties.

Recognising the amicable resolution, the magistrate had permitted compromise and quashed the chargesheet. Despite this, the Varanasi Deputy Commissioner of Police had on 20 July 2024 rejected Yadav’s appointment.

The ruling underscores the need for fair and context-based evaluation in recruitment to government posts.

