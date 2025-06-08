 Uttar Pradesh To Include Water Literacy & River Cleanliness In School Curriculum
Uttar Pradesh To Include Water Literacy & River Cleanliness In School Curriculum

Updated: Sunday, June 08, 2025, 11:38 PM IST
UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government will incorporate water literacy and river cleanliness into the academic curriculum for secondary school students as part of the broader Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat initiative. The move aims to instill a sense of national responsibility and environmental ethics alongside conventional education.

According to new directives issued through the academic calendar, students will be introduced to the historical and geographical importance of water bodies, especially the Ganga River. The initiative will involve awareness campaigns on uninterrupted flow and cleanliness of the river, encouraging students to take part in environmental stewardship.

Activities will include group-based field work such as visits to rivers or ponds, followed by the preparation of short reports. Students may also be taken to nearby towns or villages to study local water management and conservation practices.

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP Govt Over Inflation, Unemployment In Uttar Pradesh
Schools have been instructed to mark national and international days and weeks related to environmental awareness, including road safety and water campaigns. Cultural, literary, and sports events will also be aligned with these objectives.

The state’s education department expects the initiative to help young learners develop an understanding of sustainable water practices and engage in active community participation for long-term ecological impact.

