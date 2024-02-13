 Uttar Pradesh Teacher Recruitment: Candidates Protest Over 6,800 Vacancies Outside Education Minister Sandeep Singh's Residence
The protests have been ongoing for a staggering 606 days in Eco Garden.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, February 13, 2024, 07:37 PM IST
article-image
Screengrab

The controversy surrounding the recruitment of 69,000 teachers in Uttar Pradesh reached a new intensity on Tuesday as candidates staged a sit-in strike outside the residence of Basic Education Minister Sandeep Singh. The protests have been ongoing for a staggering 606 days in Eco Garden.

The protesting candidates, seeking appointments to 6,800 vacant positions, expressed their frustration through slogans such as 'Backward Dalits are in the queue in Yogi's government,' 'Sandeep Bhaiya come out, see the condition of the backward people,' 'Ramraj's punishment court, now the government should appoint,' and 'This is the call of the backward Dalits, the government should appoint soon.'

The issue has not only resonated on the streets but also within the Assembly and Legislative Council. Samajwadi Party MLAs launched a scathing attack on the Yogi government, accusing it of involvement in a reservation scam related to teacher recruitment.

Uttar Pradesh: BJP's Yogi Govt Allocates Over ₹150 Crore For Renovation Of 300 Temples
article-image

Former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav slammed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the issue. He questioned the government's handling of the situation, stating, "You will beat the girls and humiliate them. Is this your worship of women?" Yadav urged the government to engage with the candidates to understand their concerns. He also demanded transparency regarding the government's position in court.

