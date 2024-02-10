Uttar Pradesh: BJP's Yogi Govt Allocates Over ₹150 Crore For Renovation Of 300 Temples

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | Photo Credit: ANI

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) focus on temple politics, symbolised by the inauguration of the Ram Lalla shrine in Ayodhya, continues to gain momentum with a widespread renovation and beautification drive across Uttar Pradesh.

Exclusive details accessed by FPJ reveal that more than 300 Hindu temples spread across the 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh have received significant financial support for renovation and beautification. Each temple has been granted a substantial sum of Rs 50 lakh, with larger temples receiving even more, up to Rs 2 crore each.

Over ₹150 crore earmarked for this temple renovation in 2 years

Under the tenure of the Yogi Adityanath-led government, over Rs 150 crore has been earmarked for this temple renovation initiative within just two years, showcasing a dedicated effort to revitalize these religious structures.

Justifying Government’s initiative, Uttar Pradesh's Tourism and Culture Minister, Jaiveer Singh, said: "Several temples, some centuries-old, were in dire need of repair but had been neglected under successive governments. The Uttar Pradesh government aims to restore the glory and fame of these temples."

The process behind the initiative

Singh further explained the process behind the initiative, indicating that district administrations and people's representatives were tasked with identifying temples in need of renovation. Subsequently, construction agencies were enlisted to prepare estimates for the required works.

Numerous temples across various districts have already undergone reconstruction and renovation as part of this initiative. Notable examples include the Bateshwar Dham temple in Agra district, Rupani Devi temple in Firozabad, and Hathiram Baba temple in Ayodhya, among others.

Singh emphasised that architects were hired for restoration works, ensuring quality standards were met. Funds were released to agencies accordingly, with strict monitoring by the administration throughout the construction process.

The rejuvenation efforts extend beyond mere structural repairs, with the renovation encompassing temple premises, boundary walls, and infrastructure such as drinking water facilities and access roads. Additionally, guest houses are being constructed near prominent temples to accommodate pilgrims and tourists.

Singh underscored the significance of these temples as centers of religious and cultural activities, where locals gather for various rituals and cultural events, including bhajan, kirtan, and Ramkatha.

Throughout the renovation process, emphasis was placed on quality assurance, with payments contingent upon thorough assessments by technical teams deployed by the tourism and culture department.

“As these temples are restored to their former glory, they are witnessing increased footfall and vibrant activity, marking a significant stride in preserving Uttar Pradesh's rich cultural heritage and religious tradition,” the Tourism Minister said.