 Uttar Pradesh State Women's Commission Pushes For Female-Only Trainers, Tailors, & Gym Instructors Spaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttar Pradesh State Women's Commission Pushes For Female-Only Trainers, Tailors, & Gym Instructors Spaces

Uttar Pradesh State Women's Commission Pushes For Female-Only Trainers, Tailors, & Gym Instructors Spaces

Many women’s rights activists have voiced support for this well-meaning mandate, arguing that a space free of men will reduce “discomfort” and open up new job opportunities for women.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Saturday, November 09, 2024, 08:58 AM IST
article-image
Representative image

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh State Women's Commission on Friday proposed a sweeping policy to “safeguard” women by mandating female-only trainers, tailors, and gym instructors, complete with background checks on men who dare to measure or spot women in tailoring shops, saloms, and gyms.

Babita Chauhan of the commission claims this is a “vital step” to secure women's spaces, though many women have grown up watching the quiet mastery of ‘Masterji'— that reliable male tailor who magically turns a few pins and a deft cut into perfectly fitted salwar-kameez or a bridal lehenga, And here's the kicker: these policies are meant to assure women they'll be safer while getting their workout or their wardrobe adjusted, yet no one’s asked them if they want this “protection” or what they'll actually lose by it.

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh Govt To Deploy 'Bhishma Cube' Mobile Hospital To Deal With Medical Emergencies During...
article-image

Irony Runs Deep

The irony runs deep, and is even comical, if you think about it. Most women will tell you that their best tailor is indeed a man. In fact, tailoring in India's north often rests on the finesse of Muslim artisans, who inherit skills through generations, erafting clothes that are often stories in themselves. Yet now, the commission’s policy could mean all that will be replaced by a female workforce without quite the same level of skill—-because, after all, trust takes time to build, and tailoring isn't just about stitching but understanding the dient’s mind, mood, and style.

FPJ Shorts
CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2025: Datesheet Expected To Be Released By The End Of THIS Month; Check Latest Update
CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2025: Datesheet Expected To Be Released By The End Of THIS Month; Check Latest Update
'I Remember Shri Ratan Tata Ji As A Man Of Letters': PM Modi In OpEd Tribute For Salt To Software Titan
'I Remember Shri Ratan Tata Ji As A Man Of Letters': PM Modi In OpEd Tribute For Salt To Software Titan
Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Will Shut Down For 5 Hours Today; Check Out Details
Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Will Shut Down For 5 Hours Today; Check Out Details
'Never Allow Yourself To Be Compromised': Outgoing CJI DY Chandrachud On Why His Father Gifted Him Pune Flat & Asked To Keep Till His Last Day As Judge; Watch
'Never Allow Yourself To Be Compromised': Outgoing CJI DY Chandrachud On Why His Father Gifted Him Pune Flat & Asked To Keep Till His Last Day As Judge; Watch

Let's not ignore the absurdities: these policies seem to assume that all men in these professions are closest voyeurs or, worse, predators lurking behind measuring tapes. “We're aiming to normalise women’s spaces,” said Maneesha Ahlawat, another commission member, whose words sound noble but might as well be wrapped in bubble wrap to shield from reality.

Support Pour In

Many women’s rights activists have voiced support for this well-meaning mandate, arguing that a space free of men will reduce “discomfort” and open up new job opportunities for women. Still, ask the average woman in Lucknow or Kanpur, and she might wonder if the familiar, trusted ‘Masterji’ will be sidelined for the sake of a policy that presumes mistrust over professional loyalty. Is this policy forward-looking or simply bypassing real safety issues?

Read Also
EC Reschedules By-Polls In Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Punjab
article-image

If you ask Aasha Trust, an NGO working with gender-based violence survivors, it's a mixed bag. While they welcome the commission’s move as an acknowledgment of women’s discomfort, they argue this shouldn't stop at gyms or tailoring shops.

The need for female-centered spaces should extend to public transport and hospitality sectors, they insist. Yet even they acknowledge that safety is far more than CCTV cameras and restrictive hiring—it's a cultural shift where accountability and awareness need to seep into every interaction.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Will Shut Down For 5 Hours Today; Check Out Details

Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Will Shut Down For 5 Hours Today; Check Out Details

'Never Allow Yourself To Be Compromised': Outgoing CJI DY Chandrachud On Why His Father Gifted Him...

'Never Allow Yourself To Be Compromised': Outgoing CJI DY Chandrachud On Why His Father Gifted Him...

India's Cancer Crisis: Experts Project Sharp Rise In New Cases By 2050

India's Cancer Crisis: Experts Project Sharp Rise In New Cases By 2050

Uttar Pradesh State Women's Commission Pushes For Female-Only Trainers, Tailors, & Gym Instructors...

Uttar Pradesh State Women's Commission Pushes For Female-Only Trainers, Tailors, & Gym Instructors...

West Bengal: 3 Coaches Of Secunderabad-Shalimar SF Express Derail Near Nalpur Station; No...

West Bengal: 3 Coaches Of Secunderabad-Shalimar SF Express Derail Near Nalpur Station; No...