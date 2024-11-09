Representative image

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh State Women's Commission on Friday proposed a sweeping policy to “safeguard” women by mandating female-only trainers, tailors, and gym instructors, complete with background checks on men who dare to measure or spot women in tailoring shops, saloms, and gyms.

Babita Chauhan of the commission claims this is a “vital step” to secure women's spaces, though many women have grown up watching the quiet mastery of ‘Masterji'— that reliable male tailor who magically turns a few pins and a deft cut into perfectly fitted salwar-kameez or a bridal lehenga, And here's the kicker: these policies are meant to assure women they'll be safer while getting their workout or their wardrobe adjusted, yet no one’s asked them if they want this “protection” or what they'll actually lose by it.

Irony Runs Deep

The irony runs deep, and is even comical, if you think about it. Most women will tell you that their best tailor is indeed a man. In fact, tailoring in India's north often rests on the finesse of Muslim artisans, who inherit skills through generations, erafting clothes that are often stories in themselves. Yet now, the commission’s policy could mean all that will be replaced by a female workforce without quite the same level of skill—-because, after all, trust takes time to build, and tailoring isn't just about stitching but understanding the dient’s mind, mood, and style.

Let's not ignore the absurdities: these policies seem to assume that all men in these professions are closest voyeurs or, worse, predators lurking behind measuring tapes. “We're aiming to normalise women’s spaces,” said Maneesha Ahlawat, another commission member, whose words sound noble but might as well be wrapped in bubble wrap to shield from reality.

Support Pour In

Many women’s rights activists have voiced support for this well-meaning mandate, arguing that a space free of men will reduce “discomfort” and open up new job opportunities for women. Still, ask the average woman in Lucknow or Kanpur, and she might wonder if the familiar, trusted ‘Masterji’ will be sidelined for the sake of a policy that presumes mistrust over professional loyalty. Is this policy forward-looking or simply bypassing real safety issues?

If you ask Aasha Trust, an NGO working with gender-based violence survivors, it's a mixed bag. While they welcome the commission’s move as an acknowledgment of women’s discomfort, they argue this shouldn't stop at gyms or tailoring shops.

The need for female-centered spaces should extend to public transport and hospitality sectors, they insist. Yet even they acknowledge that safety is far more than CCTV cameras and restrictive hiring—it's a cultural shift where accountability and awareness need to seep into every interaction.