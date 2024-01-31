Uttar Pradesh: Spectators Made To Pose As Grooms In Exchange For Cash During Community Wedding Programme In Ballia (VIDEO)

In a shocking revelation, an alleged scam has come to light in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, surrounding the state government's community wedding scheme. Not only this, a man who came to see the community wedding, alleged that he was made to pose as a groom in exchange of Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000.

Bablu, a resident of Ballia, said that he went as a spectator at the community programme on January 25. However, he alleged he was later told to pose as a groom in exchange of money. He also said that the programme co-ordinators made other men to pose as grooms.

Bablu, a resident of Ballia, UP went to witness the community weddings happening under "Mukhyamantri Samoohik Vivah Yojna". He, like many others, was made to pose as a groom in exchange for ₹2-3k. A video of brides garlanding themselves blew whistle on the alleged scam to… pic.twitter.com/zkLmluQrc1 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) January 31, 2024

The scandal erupted when a video surfaced, exposing brides garlanding themselves.

Addressing the issue, Ballia District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar said that the allocated funds for beneficiaries have not been disbursed as intended. An immediate investigation was launched, leading to the registration of an FIR against nine individuals, including the Assistant Development Officer (ADO) of Social Welfare.