 Uttar Pradesh: Spectators Made To Pose As Grooms In Exchange For Cash During Community Wedding Programme In Ballia (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttar Pradesh: Spectators Made To Pose As Grooms In Exchange For Cash During Community Wedding Programme In Ballia (VIDEO)

Uttar Pradesh: Spectators Made To Pose As Grooms In Exchange For Cash During Community Wedding Programme In Ballia (VIDEO)

The scandal erupted when a video surfaced, exposing brides garlanding themselves.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, January 31, 2024, 08:57 PM IST
article-image

In a shocking revelation, an alleged scam has come to light in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, surrounding the state government's community wedding scheme. Not only this, a man who came to see the community wedding, alleged that he was made to pose as a groom in exchange of Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000.

Bablu, a resident of Ballia, said that he went as a spectator at the community programme on January 25. However, he alleged he was later told to pose as a groom in exchange of money. He also said that the programme co-ordinators made other men to pose as grooms.

The scandal erupted when a video surfaced, exposing brides garlanding themselves.

Read Also
VIDEO: Newly Constructed Road In Uttar Pradesh's Unnao Uprooted By Hand, Triggering Questions On...
article-image

Addressing the issue, Ballia District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar said that the allocated funds for beneficiaries have not been disbursed as intended. An immediate investigation was launched, leading to the registration of an FIR against nine individuals, including the Assistant Development Officer (ADO) of Social Welfare.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gujarat: Surat Declared International Airport; Why Does Flights Still Remain Grounded?

Gujarat: Surat Declared International Airport; Why Does Flights Still Remain Grounded?

Chandigarh: AAP, Congress Protest Against 'Rigging' In Mayoral Polls, Demand Police Against Anil...

Chandigarh: AAP, Congress Protest Against 'Rigging' In Mayoral Polls, Demand Police Against Anil...

UP: Congress Alleges 'Poaching' By Samajwadi Party Amidst Ongoing Rift After Announcement Of 16...

UP: Congress Alleges 'Poaching' By Samajwadi Party Amidst Ongoing Rift After Announcement Of 16...

Delhi Animal Cruelty: 2 Students Trap Mouse In Box & Kill It By Pouring Boiling Water Over It;...

Delhi Animal Cruelty: 2 Students Trap Mouse In Box & Kill It By Pouring Boiling Water Over It;...

Gujarat Assembly Gears Up For Budget Session Starting February 1, Plans to Table Around a Dozen...

Gujarat Assembly Gears Up For Budget Session Starting February 1, Plans to Table Around a Dozen...