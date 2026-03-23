Uttar Pradesh Solar Capacity Jumps From 400 MW To 5000 MW Milestone

solar energy |

Lucknow: Over the past 9 years, Uttar Pradesh has made remarkable progress in the field of solar energy, establishing itself as one of the leading green energy states in the country.

Before 2017, solar capacity in state was limited to around 400 MW, but today it has increased to more than 5000 MW. With effective policies, large-scale solar projects and public participation, over 4 lakh rooftop solar installations have been completed, promoting clean and affordable energy.

Initiatives like 'PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana' have accelerated this transformation by bringing solar energy to the masses. Additionally, by entering emerging sectors like green hydrogen, state is progressing strongly toward energy self-reliance and its goal of becoming a trillion-dollar economy.

Before 2017, development of solar energy in UP was limited. Total installed solar capacity was around 400 MW. Due to lack of policy clarity, limited investment and absence of large projects, the sector struggled to gain momentum. Rooftop solar programs were in their early stages and public awareness was low, resulting in minimal participation in clean energy.

After 2017, implementation of solar energy policies completely transformed the state’s energy landscape. With effective execution of Uttar Pradesh Solar Energy Policies of 2017 and 2022, solar capacity has now exceeded 5000 MW.

Large solar parks, ground-mounted projects and especially rooftop solar programs have been key drivers of this transformation. Over 4 lakh rooftop solar systems have been installed, placing Uttar Pradesh among leading states in the country.

'PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana' has played a significant role in turning this sector into a mass movement. With attractive subsidies under the scheme, lakhs of consumers have installed solar systems on their rooftops. These systems are helping consumers save approximately ₹1500 to ₹3000 per month and through net metering, they can also earn additional income by selling surplus electricity.

Under the Solar Energy Policy-2022, state government has set an ambitious target of developing 22,000 MW solar capacity. To achieve this, focus is being given to large solar parks, ultra-mega projects and solarization of government buildings. At the same time, innovation in green energy is being encouraged, with work already underway on green hydrogen projects.

A 0.5 MW green hydrogen pilot project is being set up in Gorakhpur by Torrent Power, with a production capacity of approximately 9 kg per hour. Similarly, Zero Footprint Industries Pvt. Ltd. is establishing a 22.5 kg per hour capacity green hydrogen plant in Rampur.

The expansion of solar energy has led to a reduction in carbon emissions and promoted clean energy production in the state. It has also generated employment opportunities for thousands of youth in installation, operation and maintenance of solar systems.

At the household level, solar energy has transformed lifestyles. Its use is no longer limited to lighting and appliances but has expanded to induction cooking, charging electric scooters and electric cars, reducing dependence on petrol, diesel and gas. With advancements like green hydrogen, Uttar Pradesh is steadily moving forward to meet future energy demands.