Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Highlights Global Demand For Indian Nurses, Distributes 1,228 Job Letters | PTI

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said there is a heavy demand for Indian nursing professionals across the world.

Addressing a function to distribute job letters to 1,228 nursing professionals, 131 of them men, at the Lok Bhavan here, Adityanath said, "Recently, I went to Japan, where there is a heavy demand for Indian nursing professionals. The same is the case in Germany and Korea. If you go to European countries, there is a feeling among people that Indian nursing professionals will do good work." The chief minister also said that before 2017, Uttar Pradesh was in a poor condition. "From 1947 to 2017, there were only 17 government medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh. If we include the private sector, the total was 40.

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"Today, the number of government-run medical colleges has surpassed that of the private sector. The total count has risen to 81 in just nine years," Adityanath said.

The chief minister also claimed that the mindset under which a parallel government run by the mafia operated in the state has now been dispelled.

"Previously, every district had its own mafia network, and the government departments were no different. 'Mafias' dictated them. From there, we have moved towards a policy of 'one district, one medical college', establishing one such institute in every district," he said.

The chief minister also said that to encourage more women to take up nursing in different parts of the country, modules should be created that impart knowledge in regional languages, such as Marathi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, or Bangla.

"Institutions like the King George Medical University, the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, and the Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences have established simulation labs within their premises. Through these facilities, they are working to ensure that students become proficient not merely in theoretical knowledge, but in practical skills as well," Adityanath said.

The chief minister said jobs to so many women on the auspicious occasion of Navratri was a positive sign of women empowerment that shows "increasing participation of daughters in society" "Eastern Uttar Pradesh was once known for its poor healthcare system. Conditions were so bad that thousands of people lost their lives, with little attention given to their plight. Diseases like encephalitis and dengue claimed many lives every year," he was quoted as saying in a UP government statement.

The region had become a hub of health crises, the chief minister said.

Adityanath said major reforms were undertaken to strengthen healthcare infrastructure to address these challenges. "ANM (auxillary nurse midwife) and GNM (general nursing and midwifery) training institutes that had been closed for years were reopened. About 35 such ANM centers have been revived, and construction of 31 new nursing colleges is underway." He said nursing and paramedical institutions are as important as medical colleges.

"If doctors lead the healthcare system, nursing staff serve as its backbone. With this vision, equal priority is being given to nursing and paramedical education. As a result, maternal and infant mortality rates have significantly declined," Adityanath said.

The chief minister said that Uttar Pradesh has made notable progress in digitising healthcare services.

He also spoke on the scale of coverage of the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme, the digital health IDs created for beneficiaries, improved access to healthcare in rural and remote areas as well as telemedicine and tele-consultation services in community health centres.

Almost all state medical colleges have been affiliated to the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University to streamline medical education in UP, he said.

Adityanath said the number of medical colleges in the state has increased and in the past nine years, the state government has provided more than 9 lakh government jobs - one of the highest numbers by any state in India.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Minister of State Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh, Lucknow Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, MLA Neeraj Bora, and senior officials were also present at the event.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)