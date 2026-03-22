Ujjain: Hostel Warden Caught On Camera Beating Student With Stick At Vedic Institute; Viral Video Sparks Outrage

Ujjain: A disturbing video from Maharshi Sandipani Rashtriya Vedavidya Pratishthan in Ujjain has triggered widespread outrage on social media after it showed a hostel warden scolding and repeatedly hitting a young student with a stick.

In the viral video, a man reportedly identified as warden Dattadas Shevde can be seen repeatedly hitting a young student with a stick. The warden can be heard questioning the student in Hindi for allegedly sleeping on another student’s bed, saying, “Why do you sleep on someone else’s bed? Don’t you have your own beds?” The man continues to shout while striking the student with the stick. The student appear to be in pain and distressed. There are a few other men sitting on chairs in the back. They remain completely still and silent, observing the events without intervening or speaking up.

Was it just a bed that was changed… or has humanity changed too? 🤷

In Ujjain, at Maharshi Sandipani Vedvidya Sansthan, a student was brutally beaten just for sleeping on another student’s bed. pic.twitter.com/SLgyZwOj05 — The Nalanda Index (@Nalanda_index) March 22, 2026

According to a Bhaskar English report, the incident occurred inside a hostel room on the institute's campus on Chintaman Ganesh Temple Road. Someone present at the scene recorded the video, which quickly went viral on social media, drawing strong reactions. According to the report, the accused teacher, Dattdas Shevde, works at the Samaveda Ranayaniya branch and also has the responsibility of a warden.

Netizens React

The viral video has sparked sharp reactions on social media, with netizens expressing outrage over the incident.

Several users strongly condemned the act, calling it “cruelty” and “abuse in the name of discipline.” One user wrote that “sleeping on a bed is not a crime,” adding that beating a student with a stick cannot be justified as punishment. Another questioned, “Has humanity changed?” while referring to the incident.

Some users also demanded strict action against the accused, urging authorities and law enforcement agencies to take immediate steps. The incident continues to draw strong reactions online, with many questioning the limits of discipline in educational institutions.

Despite the video gaining traction online, no official statement had been issued by the institute authorities as of Sunday. The incident has raised serious concerns about student safety and the extent of disciplinary practices in educational institutions.