Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman & Accompanying Men Sever Young Man's Private Part In Lalitpur (VIDEO)

In a shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh, a young woman along with other men chopped off a young man's private part with a sharp weapon. The incident happened in Arjun Khiriya village, Lalitpur. The victim and the accused both worked as labourers in Rajasthan and had recently returned to Lalitpur.

The incident unfolded at about 4 am on Sunday when the young man, who had taken leave from work, was at his residence in Lalitpur. The woman, along with men, arrived at the victim's house, and severed the young man's private part.

Motive unclear

The motive behind the attack remains unclear. He was rushed to a local hospital by his relatives. However, he was later referred to Jhani Medical College, where the victim has been undergoing treatment. The victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, is said to be in critical condition following the assault.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Jhansi, directed the Lalitpur police station to take necessary action in the incident.

More details to follow.