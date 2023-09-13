Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Trailer Truck Crushes Couple To Death In Ghaziabad, Visuals Surface

Screengrab

A flatbed trailer truck crushed a couple riding a scooter to death in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. The horrific accident was captured on CCTV that made rounds on social media.

According to the footage, the couple attempted to overtake the flatbed trailer truck. However, they came under the wheels of the truck and lost their lives. The couple was rushed to District Joint Hospital in Sanjaynagar, where they declared dead. The tragic incident happened at about 11:30 pm near the Omega intersection, close to Pehalwan Dhaba in Rajnagar Extension.

Authorities have taken custody of the truck, while the driver has fled the scene.

According to ACP Ritesh Tripathi, the deceased have been identified as 28-year-old Arun, who hailed from Assam's Siliguri, and 27-year-old Sunita. The couple lived in the Raj Empire Society of Rajnagar Extension and worked for a finance company.

ACP Tripathi said that appropriate legal procedures were being followed and have seized the truck. The family of the deceased has also been informed about the unfortunate accident.

