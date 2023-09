Mumbai News: Engineering Student Killed In Highway Accident | Representative pic

Mumbai: An engineering student was killed in an accident on Mumbai-Agra highway on Sunday. The victim, Aquib Khan, was riding his motorcycle and was on his way to meet his friends in Ovala. On Ghodbunder Road, between Kasarvadawali and Ovala, his motorcycle was hit by a truck, killing him instantly.

This spot on the highway is an accident-prone area. He is survived by his parents and two school-going brothers.