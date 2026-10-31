 Uttar Pradesh Set To Get First Bullet Train As Centre Approves Delhi-Varanasi Corridor; Journey In 3.5 Hours | VIDEO
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HomeIndiaUttar Pradesh Set To Get First Bullet Train As Centre Approves Delhi-Varanasi Corridor; Journey In 3.5 Hours | VIDEO

Uttar Pradesh Set To Get First Bullet Train As Centre Approves Delhi-Varanasi Corridor; Journey In 3.5 Hours | VIDEO

Uttar Pradesh is set to get its first bullet train as the Centre approves the proposed Delhi-Varanasi high-speed rail corridor, promising a journey of around 3.5 hours. Varanasi will also get the 2.5-km Namo Bridge over the Ganga, a Rs 2,657-crore project targeted for completion by 2029.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Saturday, October 31, 2026, 07:16 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Set To Get First Bullet Train As Centre Approves Delhi-Varanasi Corridor; Journey In 3.5 Hours | VIDEO
Delhi-Varanasi Bullet Train And ₹2,657-Crore Namo Bridge To Transform Uttar Pradesh's Transport Connectivity | X

Lucknow, October 31, 2026: Uttar Pradesh is set to join India's bullet train network, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi approving the northern high-speed rail corridor that is expected to connect Delhi with Varanasi. The proposed service is projected to bring down travel time between the two cities to around three-and-a-half hours.

The development marks a major step towards expanding the country's high-speed rail network and is expected to give Uttar Pradesh its first bullet train connectivity.

The proposed corridor is expected to significantly reduce the journey time between the national capital and Varanasi, which currently takes several hours by conventional rail services.

Varanasi To Get Namo Bridge

Meanwhile, Varanasi is also set to get a major infrastructure boost with the construction of a new signature bridge over the Ganga. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who inspected the proposed construction site, announced that the bridge would be named the Namo Bridge.

The 2.5-km-long bridge will be a double-decker hybrid structure, with a six-lane road on the upper deck and four railway lines on the lower deck.

The project is estimated to cost Rs 2,657 crore and is targeted for completion by 2029.

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The bridge is expected to strengthen road and rail connectivity in Varanasi and facilitate the movement of passengers and goods. With the proposed bullet train corridor and the Namo Bridge, the holy city is set to witness a major expansion of its transport infrastructure.

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